Red Flag Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County, Pennington County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, Norman County, West Otter Tail County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Marshall County, West Polk County, Hubbard County, Roseau County, Mahnomen County, East Otter Tail County, North Clearwater County, East Polk County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, Grant County, East Becker County, Wadena County, Kittson County, Wilkin County, Clay County, West Marshall County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Swift County, Watonwan County, Stearns County, Pope County, Hennepin County, Kanabec County, Freeborn County, Redwood County, Kandiyohi County, Sibley County, Benton County, Morrison County, Washington County, Mille Lacs County, Renville County, Sherburne County, Lac Qui Parle County, Isanti County, Waseca County, Chisago County, Goodhue County, Douglas County, Martin County, Brown County, Steele County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Blue Earth County, McLeod County, Yellow Medicine County, Stevens County, Anoka County, Wright County, Faribault County, Rice County, Dakota County, Meeker County, Todd County, Le Sueur County, Lyon County, Lincoln County, Cottonwood County, Rock County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County, Pine County, South Cass County, Koochiching County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Itasca County, North Cass County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County, Dunn County, Barron County, Pierce County, Polk County, Douglas County, Washburn County, Burnett County

Red flag warning in MN: Extreme fire danger in 80 counties Monday

By
Published  May 12, 2025 7:28am CDT
Weather
DNR 'Ready' as Red Flag fire warnings cover MN

"We are ready." That's the message from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) as a Red Flag fire warning goes into effect for 77 counties. DNR Wildfire Prevention Specialist Karen Harrison says she expects the warning from the National Weather Service to continue into Monday. Harrison spoke live on how the DNR has prepared crews for the worst and how we can help keep the state safe.

The Brief

    • The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for 80 Minnesota counties due to an extreme fire risk.
    • The warning is in place from noon to 9 p.m. on Monday.
    • Seven counties in southeastern Minnesota are not under a warning, but the NWS issued a special weather statement for near-critical fire danger.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The National Weather Service has expanded a red flag warning to 80 counties in Minnesota due to an extreme fire risk on Monday. 

Red Flag Warning 

By the numbers:

The NWS has placed 80 counties under a red flag warning from noon to 9 p.m. on Monday, up from the 77 counties on Sunday

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions, including strong winds, warm temperatures and low humidity, can contribute to the fire risk. If a fire does start, it could spread quickly and become difficult to control.   

The counties under the warning include, Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Clay, Clearwater, Cook, Cottonwood, Crow Wing, Dakota, Douglas, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Grant, Hennepin, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Jackson, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake, Lake of the Woods, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pine, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Ramsey, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Roseau, St. Louis, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wilkin, Wright, and Yellow Medicine.

Red Flag Warning map for May 12, 2025. (FOX 9)

Fire danger:

Seven counties in southeastern Minnesota are currently not under a warning, but the NWS issued a special weather statement for near-critical fire danger. 

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) lists the state’s fire danger as extreme, meaning that "fire situation is explosive and can result in extensive property damage." 

As of Monday, there is no open burning allowed in Minnesota and campfires are discouraged. 

Minnesota DNR fire danger map on Monday morning. 

Wildfire in Superior National Forest 

Dig deeper:

A wildfire in northern Minnesota has burned at least 750 acres and forced people to evacuate their homes amid a red flag warning on Sunday.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says calls for the fire came in shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday along Highway 44 near Camp House Road. Brimson is about 35 miles north of Duluth in the Arrowhead Region and the Superior National Forest.

Crews from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Superior National Forest along with local firefighters are working to put out the flames.

Deputies said the fire has affected a number of cabins, garages, and other structures and evacuations have been ordered, affecting several dozen residents. There have been no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. It's also not clear how much of the fire has been contained.

