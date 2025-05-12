Red flag warning in MN: Extreme fire danger in 80 counties Monday

The Brief The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for 80 Minnesota counties due to an extreme fire risk. The warning is in place from noon to 9 p.m. on Monday. Seven counties in southeastern Minnesota are not under a warning, but the NWS issued a special weather statement for near-critical fire danger.



The National Weather Service has expanded a red flag warning to 80 counties in Minnesota due to an extreme fire risk on Monday.

Red Flag Warning

By the numbers:

The NWS has placed 80 counties under a red flag warning from noon to 9 p.m. on Monday, up from the 77 counties on Sunday.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions, including strong winds, warm temperatures and low humidity, can contribute to the fire risk. If a fire does start, it could spread quickly and become difficult to control.

The counties under the warning include, Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Clay, Clearwater, Cook, Cottonwood, Crow Wing, Dakota, Douglas, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Grant, Hennepin, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Jackson, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake, Lake of the Woods, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pine, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Ramsey, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Roseau, St. Louis, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wilkin, Wright, and Yellow Medicine.

Fire danger:

Seven counties in southeastern Minnesota are currently not under a warning, but the NWS issued a special weather statement for near-critical fire danger.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) lists the state’s fire danger as extreme, meaning that "fire situation is explosive and can result in extensive property damage."

As of Monday, there is no open burning allowed in Minnesota and campfires are discouraged.

Wildfire in Superior National Forest

Dig deeper:

A wildfire in northern Minnesota has burned at least 750 acres and forced people to evacuate their homes amid a red flag warning on Sunday.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says calls for the fire came in shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday along Highway 44 near Camp House Road. Brimson is about 35 miles north of Duluth in the Arrowhead Region and the Superior National Forest.

Crews from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Superior National Forest along with local firefighters are working to put out the flames.

Deputies said the fire has affected a number of cabins, garages, and other structures and evacuations have been ordered, affecting several dozen residents. There have been no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. It's also not clear how much of the fire has been contained.