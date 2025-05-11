Wildfire in Superior National Forest forces evacuations in northern MN

article

The Brief A wildfire has burned an estimated 200 acres in northern Minnesota on Sunday. The fire is burning near Brimson in the Superior National Forest. Several dozen people have been evacuated amid the fire battle.



A wildfire in northern Minnesota has burned 200 acres and forced people to evacuate their homes amid a Red Flag warning on Sunday.

Brimson wildfire

What we know:

The Minnesota Interagency Fire Center says the fire near Brimson, Minnesota has grown to about 200 acres. Crews from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Superior National Forest along with local firefighters are working to put out the flames.

Timeline:

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says calls for the fire came in shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday along Hwy 44 near Camp House Road. Brimson is about 35 miles north of Duluth in the Arrowhead Region and the Superior National Forest.

As of 3 p.m., deputies said the fire was an estimated 160 acres. A later update from the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center put the size at 200 acres.

Deputies said the fire has affected a number of cabins, garages, and other structures and evacuations have been ordered, affecting several dozen residents. There have been no reported injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is not yet known. It's also not clear how much of the fire has been contained.

Red Flag warning in effect

The backstory:

The fire comes as a Red Flag warning is in effect for most of Minnesota, meaning weather conditions are ripe for wildfires to grow and spread.

The warning covers 77 counties stretching across most of the state, including the Twin Cities metro. The warning is in effect until 10 p.m.