Minnesota weather: Sunny, hot and breezy again on Monday

The Brief Temperatures are hot, with highs ranging from the upper 80s to the low and mid-90s on Monday. Dry and windy conditions are contributing to a high fire danger. A red flag warning has issued for much of the state on Monday. The heat will persist through midweek before rain chances arrive on Thursday, followed by cooler temperatures.



Monday is another sunny, breezy and hot day with temperatures in the lower 90s.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Monday is going to be hot with low humidity, plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s statewide. The Twin Cities metro has a daytime high of around 90 degrees.

The low humidity and southerly winds at 10-25+ mph will keep the area dry, prompting a red flag warning for much of the state. Minnesota's high fire danger means fires that start could spread quickly and become difficult to control.

An air quality alert is also in effect for sensitive groups in central and western Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro.

Heat holds through midweek

What's next:

Tuesday will bring plenty of sunshine and above-average temperatures, with highs in the 80s for eastern Minnesota and into the 90s out west.

Wednesday turns humid with dew points in the 60s. A few clouds and isolated showers may develop from the Twin Cities metro and points south and eastward.

Storm chances return on Thursday, followed by cooler temperatures in the 60s which will carry us into the weekend.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: