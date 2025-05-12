Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County, Pennington County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, Norman County, West Otter Tail County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Marshall County, West Polk County, Hubbard County, Roseau County, Mahnomen County, East Otter Tail County, North Clearwater County, East Polk County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, Grant County, East Becker County, Wadena County, Kittson County, Wilkin County, Clay County, West Marshall County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Swift County, Watonwan County, Stearns County, Pope County, Hennepin County, Kanabec County, Freeborn County, Redwood County, Kandiyohi County, Sibley County, Benton County, Morrison County, Washington County, Mille Lacs County, Renville County, Sherburne County, Lac Qui Parle County, Isanti County, Waseca County, Chisago County, Goodhue County, Douglas County, Martin County, Brown County, Steele County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Blue Earth County, McLeod County, Yellow Medicine County, Stevens County, Anoka County, Wright County, Faribault County, Rice County, Dakota County, Meeker County, Todd County, Le Sueur County, Lyon County, Lincoln County, Cottonwood County, Rock County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County, Pine County, South Cass County, Koochiching County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Itasca County, North Cass County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County, Dunn County, Barron County, Pierce County, Polk County, Douglas County, Washburn County, Burnett County

Minnesota weather: Sunny, hot and breezy again on Monday

Published  May 12, 2025 6:21am CDT
Weather Forecast
MN weather: Hot and breezy on Monday

Monday is another sunny, hot, and breezy day with temperatures in the lower 90s. A red flag warning is in place for much of Minnesota, along with an air quality alert for central and western regions. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has your forecast.

The Brief

    • Temperatures are hot, with highs ranging from the upper 80s to the low and mid-90s on Monday.
    • Dry and windy conditions are contributing to a high fire danger. A red flag warning has issued for much of the state on Monday.
    • The heat will persist through midweek before rain chances arrive on Thursday, followed by cooler temperatures.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Monday is another sunny, breezy and hot day with temperatures in the lower 90s.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota 

What to expect:

Monday is going to be hot with low humidity, plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s statewide. The Twin Cities metro has a daytime high of around 90 degrees. 

The low humidity and southerly winds at 10-25+ mph will keep the area dry, prompting a red flag warning for much of the state. Minnesota's high fire danger means fires that start could spread quickly and become difficult to control.  

An air quality alert is also in effect for sensitive groups in central and western Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro.  

Heat holds through midweek

What's next:

Tuesday will bring plenty of sunshine and above-average temperatures, with highs in the 80s for eastern Minnesota and into the 90s out west.

Wednesday turns humid with dew points in the 60s. A few clouds and isolated showers may develop from the Twin Cities metro and points south and eastward. 

Storm chances return on Thursday, followed by cooler temperatures in the 60s which will carry us into the weekend. 

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: 

