Red Flag fire warning in place for most of Minnesota

The Brief With record-breaking heat in the forecast, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag fire warning for most of Minnesota. There are 77 Minnesota counties under extreme fire danger, with only the southeast corner of the state being spared. The warning is effective from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mother's Day.



The National Weather Service has placed 77 Minnesota counties under a Red Flag fire warning due to extreme fire danger.

Those counties are Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Clay, Clearwater, Cook, Cottonwood, Crow Wing, Dakota, Douglas, Faribault, Grant, Hennepin, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Jackson, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Lake, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pine, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Ramsey, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Roseau, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, St. Louis, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wilkin, Wright, and Yellow Medicine.

Strong winds and low humidity are contributing weather conditions to the fire risk.

No burning permits will be issued by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) during the Red Flag fire warning and campfires are discouraged.

Updates from the National Weather Service can be found here.

Anyone who wants to receive text updates from the DNR can text "FIRE" to 66468.

More information can be viewed on the DNR website here.