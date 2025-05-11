Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag fire warning in place for most of Minnesota

Published  May 11, 2025 8:57am CDT
Weather
National Weather Service map of Red Flag fire warning.  (Supplied)

The Brief

    • With record-breaking heat in the forecast, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag fire warning for most of Minnesota.
    • There are 77 Minnesota counties under extreme fire danger, with only the southeast corner of the state being spared.
    • The warning is effective from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mother's Day.

MINNESOTA (FOX 9) - Most of Minnesota is under a Red Flag warning for extreme fire risk as Mother's Day is expected to bring record-breaking heat. 

Red Flag fire warning

By the numbers:

The National Weather Service has placed 77 Minnesota counties under a Red Flag fire warning due to extreme fire danger.

Those counties are Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone,  Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Clay, Clearwater, Cook, Cottonwood, Crow Wing, Dakota, Douglas, Faribault, Grant, Hennepin, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Jackson, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Lake, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pine, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Ramsey, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Roseau, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, St. Louis, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wilkin, Wright, and Yellow Medicine.

Strong winds and low humidity are contributing weather conditions to the fire risk. 

No burning permits will be issued by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) during the Red Flag fire warning and campfires are discouraged. 

Updates from the National Weather Service can be found here

Anyone who wants to receive text updates from the DNR can text "FIRE" to 66468.

More information can be viewed on the DNR website here

The Source: This story used information shared by the Minnesota DNR and the National Weather Service. 

