Red Flag warning issued for northwest Minnesota Thursday

Northwest Minnesota will be under a Red Flag Warning on Thursday due to extreme fire risk conditions, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The National Weather Service issued the warning because there will be strong winds and low humidity, which are ideal conditions for a wildfire to spread.

This will impact the following counties: Becker, Clay, Clearwater, Kittson, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau and Wilkin.

DNR officials are urging people not to burn items and check that any recent burning has been fully put out.

The warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Recent dry conditions statewide have allowed fires to spread. A grass fire burned in Lino Lakes on Wednesday near I-35W. The Oxcart fire near Mentor is about 40 percent contained and has burned nearly 13,000 acres.

Advertisement

For more information about fire danger and burning restrictions, click here.