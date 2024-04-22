Red Flag Warning in place for northwest Minnesota

article

A Red Flag Warning has been put in place for multiple counties in the northwest part of Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Clay, Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Polk and Wilkin counties until 8 p.m. Monday, due to extreme fire risk conditions.

The DNR says a Red Flag Warning is put in place when current weather conditions make it so fires can spread quickly, and get out of control easily.

Residents in counties where the Red Flag Warning is issued shouldn't burn. They should also check any recent burning to make sure the fire is put out.

During a Red Flag Warning, the DNR says they won't issue or activate any burning permits.

"Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions," said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.

