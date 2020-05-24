Red Cross helping 4 victims after house fires in Minneapolis, St. Paul

The American Red Cross is helping four people who lost their homes in fires Saturday in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Saturday evening, crews responded to a fire at a home on 8th Avenue Southeast in Minneapolis. Though no one was injured, the residents can no longer live in their home.

The Red Cross is also helping one adult and one juvenile after a home fire on Desoto Street in St. Paul.

Officials are reminding residents of fire safety tips, including proper smoke detectors.

To request a free smoke alarm installation for you or a loved one, call (612) 460-3674, visit getasmokealarm.org or text “ALARM” to 844-811-0100.

After home fires, Red Cross volunteers connect with those affected and provide assistance for their immediate emergency needs, including emotional support and help with long-term recovery planning.