RCAO provides update in medical examiner's case review

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office is sharing an update on Wednesday for the review of former medical examiner Dr. Mike McGee’s work as the investigation moves into the final phase.

The RCAO is expected to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. on Wednesday to provide an update on the case review of Dr. McGee, the former county medical examiner whose work on criminal cases was called into question, and share the next phase of the review plan.

You can watch the press conference live in the player above and on FOX 9’s YouTube channel.

Background

Dr. McGee served as a medical examiner from 1985 to 2019 and is believed to have testified in hundreds of cases, and now those convictions are getting a second look.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi started reviewing McGee’s work in 2023 after a federal judge called McGee's conclusions and testimony regarding the cause of Dru Sjodin's death "unreliable, misleading, and inaccurate" during Alfonso Rodriquez's appeal of his death sentence for Sjodin's murder.

Choi’s office identified 216 cases in which McGee conducted an autopsy and was later listed as a witness for the prosecution. That list was later narrowed down to 71 cases for further analysis.

What’s next?

The RCAO will give an update on the review of the cases as the project starts moving into "phase three."

Additional information will be shared during the press conference.