Ramsey teenager with autism bowls perfect game

For anyone, bowling a perfect game would be a memorable moment. But for Scott Rike, it means more.

"I feel happy and pumped up because it was a dream come true," said Rike.

The 18-year-old started bowling a few years ago because as someone on the autism spectrum, he wanted a sport he could participate in that doesn't require any contact. His parents say he improves his skills by watching videos of professional bowlers on YouTube, and he loves both the camaraderie and competition of bowling in a league once a week.

Scott Rike, a teenager with Autism, scored a perfect game of 300 this week. (FOX 9 / FOX 9)

"Scotty can high-five, give knuckles to the other team next to him. He gets a strike and the team next to him is happy for him. That's good for someone with Autism. Inside them makes them feel good, and wanted, and accepted. Means a lot," said Scott's dad, Tony Rike.

Scott says his average is usually over 200, but on Wednesday night, he was on a roll. After scoring 200 and 249 in his first two games at Andover Lanes, he bowled 12 strikes in a row for a perfect score of 300.

"I was feeling calm. I was taking deep breaths. Don't get mad if I leave a single pin up. They were saying ‘Good job Scotty. You did good out there,’" said Scott.

"It's awesome. Especially being a dad and everything he has been through. For him to get the 300 and work at it and get it in front of people and for me to be there and for my wife to be there, it was amazing," said Tony.

Scott wants to be a professional bowler himself one day. In the meantime, his parents hope his pursuit of perfection leaves nothing to spare.

"We'll always remember it and hope he gets more," said Tony.