Ramsey County to open 4 new in-person absentee voting locations

article

Ramsey County election officials plan to open four new in-person absentee voting locations before Election Day to supplement the three that have already opened.

County officials say, as of Oct. 14, 175,000 absentee ballots have been issued in Ramsey County and more than 92,000 have been accepted by the Elections Office.

Currently, Ramsey County voters can vote at the New Brighton Community Center, Ramsey County Library in Roseville and the Ramsey County Elections Office-Plato Building.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 27, Arlington Hills Community Center, First Tee of Twin Cities-Highland National Golf Course, Frogtown Community Center and the Ramsey County Library in White Bear Lake will also open for in-person early voting.

All locations will be open the following hours:

Tuesday, Oct. 27 – Fri., Oct. 30: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Advertisement

The absentee site at the Ramsey County Elections Office – Plato Building opens at 8 a.m. on weekdays.

Starting Oct. 27, voters will be able to place their ballots directly into the counting machine instead of using absentee envelopes.

Thursday, Minnesota United F.C. announced Allianz Field will open as an absentee ballot return site between Oct. 29 and Nov. 2.

Voters who received their ballot by mail may return their completed ballot during the following hours:

Thursday, Oct. 29 – Fri., Oct. 30: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Here are the addresses for the Ramsey County voting locations: