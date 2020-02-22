Ramsey County sheriff warns public after multiple heroin overdoses

After three overdoses over the course of hours in northern Ramsey County, the sheriff's office is warning the public about a dangerous batch of heroin.

On Saturday alone, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., the sheriff reports deputies responded to two heroin overdoses in Shoreview, Minnesota and one in White Bear Township.

Deputies say they also learned of other reports of overdoses in Anoka and Hennepin counties. Now, the sheriff's office worries there is a dangerous batch of heroin going around the Twin Cities.

"While all illegal drugs are dangerous and pose the risk of serious injury or death to the user," writes Undersheriff Jeff Ramacher, "the fact these many overdoses occurred so close together is especially alarming and a sign that these drugs may be contaminated."

Deputies used Narcan on all three patients, saving two of the patients. The third overdose victim is still being evaluated.

The investigation into the overdoses is ongoing, deputies say.