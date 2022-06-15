Ramsey County expanding free gun lock locations

Leaders in Ramsey County say they want to do whatever they can to cut down on gun violence. They are holding a news conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning to discuss their focus for summer. Watch live at fox9.com/live.

With more kids out of school for the summer, Ramsey County wants to make sure guns in homes are locked and stored away from kids. The Ramsey County gun safety initiative wants to make it easy for people to pick up free gun locks at community-based locations.

The county is expanding the locations where gun locks are available.

The parents of a 3-year-old boy shot in the abdomen earlier this month have been charged with child endangerment. According to the charges filed earlier this week, the boy's mother lied to police when she claimed their son was playing outside at the time of the shooting, then later admitted he shot himself with a gun in the home.