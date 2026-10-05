Ramsey, Coon Rapids attacks: Man charged after 2 teens targeted hours apart

article

The Brief Oliver Butcher, 20, is charged in separate attacks involving two teenage girls in Ramsey and Coon Rapids. Charges allege he tried to abduct a 15-year-old before sexually assaulting a 17-year-old about eight hours later. Butcher allegedly admitted to both incidents and reportedly told investigators he intended to have sex with both teens.



A man accused of trying to abduct a 15-year-old girl in Ramsey and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Coon Rapids just hours later is facing felony charges.

Oliver Joseph Butcher, 20, has been charged with one count each of attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct, attempted kidnapping, and second-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the two incidents on Sept. 28.

Attempted kidnapping in Ramsey

The backstory:

A 15-year-old girl told Ramsey police she was walking when a man driving a black Dodge SUV approached her around 2 p.m. and asked for directions to the nearest Walmart.

After giving him directions, the girl continued walking and saw the man park and get out of the vehicle. She became afraid and started running, according to the complaint.

Charges allege the man chased the teen, caught up to her and grabbed her from behind in a bear hug. He picked her up and began carrying her before the girl fought back, causing him to drop her. He then returned to his vehicle and drove away.

Sexual assault in Coon Rapids

Dig deeper:

Approximately eight hours later, around 10:30 p.m., Coon Rapids police responded to a report that a 17-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted.

According to the complaint, the girl was walking back from a gas station when a man driving a black Dodge SUV approached her and offered to pay her for sexual acts.

The girl told him no and said she was a minor. Charges allege the man got out of the vehicle and yelled, "I have a gun." The girl started running, and the man caught up to her, allegedly pushed her to the ground and placed her in a headlock.

The man reportedly demanded the girl to turn off her cellphone and removed some of her clothing before exposing himself and masturbating. He then abruptly stopped and left the area, later telling investigators he was afraid law enforcement would find him, according to the complaint.

Police interview 20-year-old suspect

What they're saying:

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and automated license plate reader data and identified a black Dodge Durango allegedly associated with Butcher, according to the complaint.

Investigators later obtained search warrants and location data that allegedly placed both the Dodge Durango and Butcher's cellphone in the areas at the time of the Ramsey and Coon Rapids incidents.

Ramsey police stopped Butcher while he was driving the Durango around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 1. After being interviewed by investigators, Butcher allegedly identified himself as the person involved in both incidents, according to the complaint.

Butcher allegedly admitted to chasing the 15-year-old girl and told investigators he intended to have sex with her, although he claimed he initially believed she was a friend of his girlfriend.

In the Coon Rapids incident, Butcher allegedly admitted to parking his vehicle, getting out and chasing the 17-year-old girl. He reportedly said he grabbed her, exposed himself and told investigators he intended on having sex with her, charges allege.

What's next:

Butcher made his first court appearance Monday morning. A judge set bail at $2 million without conditions, according to court records.

He remains in custody at the Anoka County Jail.