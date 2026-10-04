Ramsey man arrested in teen abduction attempt, Coon Rapids sexual assault

The Brief A 20-year-old Ramsey man was arrested Oct. 2 in connection with two separate incidents involving teenage girls in Ramsey and Coon Rapids on Sept. 28. In the first incident, a teenage girl reported a man in a vehicle tried to abduct her in Ramsey; hours later, another teenage girl in Coon Rapids reported a similar encounter that included a sexual assault. The suspect has not yet been formally charged.



Two incidents involving teenage girls in Ramsey and Coon Rapids on Sept. 28 led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man after a sweeping, multi-agency investigation.

Two incidents, hours apart

What we know:

Authorities say at about 2:05 p.m. on Sept. 28, a teenage girl in Ramsey told officers that a man in a vehicle tried to abduct her while she was walking near Alpine Drive NW and Vicuna Street NW. Officers immediately began investigating and searched the area to help keep residents safe.

Later that night, at about 10:25 p.m., a teenage girl in Coon Rapids reported a similar encounter near Northdale Boulevard NW and Marigold Street NW. She told officers that a man in a vehicle chased her and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

How investigators cracked the case

The backstory:

Law enforcement agencies partnered to investigate both reports and looked at whether the two incidents were related. Images captured of the suspected vehicle allowed police to obtain multiple search warrants for license plate reader data, according to investigators. Flock Safety automated license plate readers played a key role in identifying the suspect vehicle.

After more detailed investigative work, officers identified the suspect as a 20-year-old Ramsey man. He was arrested Oct. 2, and criminal charges are pending.

A massive team effort

Why you should care:

From the first report, multiple law enforcement agencies worked nonstop to apprehend the suspect. According to police, it was a joint effort to minimize the public threat and prevent the suspect from reoffending.

The cases are being investigated by the Ramsey Police Department, the Coon Rapids Police Department, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest Regional Forensic Laboratory. The Minnesota State Patrol, the FBI, the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force, the Anoka Police Department, the Blaine Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also assisted in the investigations, according to police.

What's next:

With the alleged suspect in custody, police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

It has not been confirmed whether the two incidents are officially linked.