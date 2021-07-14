Widespread rain continues for Twin Cities as severe weather chances diminish

article

Widespread rain and weak rumbling storms continue Wednesday afternoon for the Twin Cities metro and much of southern Minnesota, but the severe weather chances for the area have greatly diminished.

The heavy rain will eventually taper to scattered showers late Wednesday afternoon with a few areas of drizzle possible in the evening.

At this point in the statewide drought, a day of rain is akin to a small glass of water when you are thirsty: not nearly enough.

