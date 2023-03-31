Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
8
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 11:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Goodhue County, Jackson County, Martin County, Nobles County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Blizzard Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Traverse County
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 9:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 11:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Freeborn County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Dodge County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County

Rain, hail and snow in 1 day: Minnesotans done with winter

By
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 9

Minnesotans are done with winter

Minnesotans are used to long, cold winters. But, as the state braces for another round of snow, most are done with it.

(FOX 9) - When working on a story about Minnesota's seemingly endless flurry of flakes, it made sense to talk to people within view of one of the most well-known piles of snow in the state.

"I don't like the idea of getting more snow. It should be gone by now," said Randy Byro of Bloomington outside Eden Prairie Center.

"I'm ready for it to be summer. I've been in California for like 25 years, so this is not that fun," said Joy Vincent of Bloomington.

"Mount Eden Prairie" is smaller than it was over a week ago, when the massive mound went viral after some teenagers took a photo of a Target shopping cart on top.

Mount Eden Prairie: How the Target cart got to the top of the snow mound

For a while, there was a Target shopping cart planted high atop the massive mound of snow in the Eden Prairie Center parking lot. FOX 9 went straight to the source — one of the teenagers who hauled the cart up to the top of Mount Eden Prairie.

"I was just telling the guy I was with, we've had so much snow this year, the snow pile is ridiculous," said Adam Collyard of Rosemount.

Almost as ridiculous as the idea the state is in the bullseye of another snowstorm.

"I am over the snow. I am ready for it to be over with. I don't like the fact that we are getting more snow," said Collyard.

In downtown Minneapolis, it wasn't snow but rain that was anything but a slam dunk for fans headed to the Timberwolves game.

"I think it sucks. I'm freezing. I almost just got run over while crossing the street. Yes, it's too cold for spring. It's too cold," said Olivia O'Neal of Bloomington.
But even the elements couldn't dampen the excitement of hearty fans.

"It's depressing. That's why I'm coming out. Rain, sleet or snow, I'm going to this game tonight because this weather has just got me down so I need to get cheered up," said O'Neal.

"Ready for winter to be over. I have tons of friends in Puerto Rico and so I've been thinking about planning my next trip down and that's what's keeping me going," said Jon Berry of Champlin.