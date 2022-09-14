Potential rail strike could impact Metro Transit, Amtrak trains in Twin Cities

article

A looming strike involving thousands of rail workers could impact passenger rail service in and through the Twin Cities.

Unions representing over 115,000 freight railroad workers, including those with Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific, BNSF, CSX and Kansas City Southern, are poised to go on strike on Friday, Sept. 16, if a new labor agreement isn’t in place.

If the strike happens, it would not only impact businesses and freight delivery but would also impact passenger railroads because many of them operate on tracks owned by freight railroads. This includes Metro Transit's Northstar Commuter Rail service and Amtrak trains that come through St. Paul.

Metro Transit shared on Wednesday it may suspend Northstar Commuter Rail service as early as Friday due to the potential work stoppage. This is because Northstar operates under contract by BNSF.

"Discussions between the railroads and unions are ongoing and we are hopeful a settlement will be reached before service is impacted. However, customers who plan to use Northstar on or after Sept.16 are encouraged to plan ahead and watch for updates," Metro Transit said.

If the strike happens, Metro Transit plans to provide replacement bus service on Sept. 16. Replacement buses, if they're needed, would leave Northstar stations at the same time as scheduled train departures. Updates will be posted on Metro Transit's website, on Rider Alerts, and on social media.

Meanwhile, Amtrak has already canceled some long-distance trains because they won't reach their destinations before a strike or lockout could begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday. This includes the Empire Builder that goes from Chicago to Portland, via St. Paul's Union Station and Spokane, which was canceled earlier this week amid the potential strike.

Amtrak on its website addresses the looming strike, saying many of its trains operate over freight railroad tracks, so it has "begun to make initial service adjustments in response to a possible freight railroad service interruption that could occur later this week."

Amtrak says if a train is canceled, it will try to notify travelers at least 24 hours in advance and offer the opportunity for a full refund.