Radioactive leak at Monticello nuclear power plant; Xcel Energy cleaning it up

Xcel Energy is cleaning up a leak at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant after 400,000 gallons of water contaminated with radioactive tritium leaked from pipes at the plant.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) said on Thursday, March 16, the leak was reported in late November 2022 after Xcel Energy found unusual results while conducting routine groundwater testing.

Xcel Energy reported about 400,000 gallons of water containing radioactive tritium leaked from a water pipe running between two buildings at its Monticello facility. The company said they are monitoring groundwater from two dozen wells.

Tritium is a radioactive form of hydrogen and a byproduct of producing electricity at nuclear power plants, according to the MPCA.

"The leak has been stopped and has not reached the Mississippi River or contaminated drinking water sources. There is no evidence at this time to indicate a risk to any drinking water wells in the vicinity of the plant," said the MPCA in a press release on Thursday.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, in coordination with the Minnesota Department of Health, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is monitoring Xcel’s process of cleaning up the leak.

