Adam Lambert + Queen announced they are coming to St. Paul in October.

The Rhapsody Tour kicks off Oct. 4 in Baltimore. The 14-show tour will stop at the Xcel Center on Oct. 27.

"Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world," Queen guitarist Brian May said about the upcoming tour in a release.

General tickets go on sale March 31.