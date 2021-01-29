Push for increased COVID-19 testing among young people

While there’s been a lot of focus on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Minnesota, health experts don’t want people to forget about testing, especially when it comes to young people.

This effort comes as students are getting back to class and athletes are returning to the court. The Minnesota Department of Health is asking parents to have their kids tested every two weeks or at least once a month.

MDH officials say increased testing will help slow the spread of COVID-19, especially when it comes to parents, grandparents and other vulnerable people.

"Young kids and young adults -- they’re more likely to be asymptomatic. That is they don’t even know they have it, but they can still get infected and still spread it. Testing is how we stop that transmission," said Dan Huff of the Minnesota Health Department.

To help share the message, MDH went to North Community High School in Minneapolis Friday morning. North basketball players say they don’t like to wear masks, but they’re happy to do it if it means they get to play. The team has big hopes of going to state this season.

"We’re asking for your help because we want to play in the state tournament," said Larry McKenzie, Minneapolis North varsity basketball coach. "We want to play in the state tournament and we realize the numbers have got to go down."