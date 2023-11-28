Public input sought on new Minnesota flag, seal finalists

Minnesotans can weigh in on the flag and seal finalists before the commission chooses a final design.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission met virtually on Tuesday, Nov. 28, to go over what each design means and how it would look, along with some of the public’s thoughts, including the lack of loons and focusing on the North Star.

Last week, the 13-member commission dwindled down from more than 2,600 submissions to six state flag and five state seal finalists. The public can still submit comments for the state flag and seal finalists online here. There is no deadline for submissions as of yet.

The commission will eventually select a design or a modified version of the design to be used for each emblem. It is tasked with developing and adopting a new design for the official state seal and flag no later than Jan. 1, 2024.

They are set to meet again on Dec. 12 and Dec. 15.