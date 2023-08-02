Psycho Suzi's in Minneapolis set to close

article

Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge in Minneapolis announced Wednesday it will close.

The bar says it will close up shop on August 19 after 20 years in business along the Mississippi River in the Bottineau neighborhood. The owner says she is headed for retirement.

In a Facebook post, owner Leslie Bock writes: "For the past two decades we've welcomed you through our tiki-laden jungle to enjoy tropical drinks, pizza pies, waterfront seating, and the company of new and old friends… but all good things must come to an end and this Psycho Suzi is ready to hang it up and put on her retirement hat."

"Let’s raise a glass to us all and this magical oasis we created together," the post adds. "Though the Psycho Suzi's experience is ending and Suzi is saying her final goodbye to Minneapolis, we hope the mending of broken dreams carries on. I humbly pass the torch."

You can read the full post by clicking here.