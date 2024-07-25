Expand / Collapse search

Protestors cited after blocking traffic outside Sen. Klobuchar’s office

By
Published  July 25, 2024 10:41am CDT
Amy Klobuchar
FOX 9

Many protest outside event with former Israel P.M.

Hundreds gathered in downtown Minneapolis in June to protest former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett being in the Twin Cities. Bennett was speaking at an event hosted by the Center of the American Experiment, which is a Minnesota-based conservative think tank.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Numerous protesters blocked traffic in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis on Wednesday night while protesting outside of Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers and the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were dispatched to a "large protest gathering" around 4:30 p.m.

Traffic on Washington Avenue remained blocked in both directions until 7:14 p.m., when 23 people were cited for failure to obey lawful orders, and then released.

Minneapolis police say they also arrested one woman for assault.

Thousands of protesters condemning Israel's war in Gaza gathered in Washington on Wednesday, chanting "Free Palestine" and attempted to block streets ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress.