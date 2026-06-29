DOJ sues Minnesota to force release of SNAP beneficiary data

The Brief The Justice Department is suing Minnesota to obtain five years of SNAP data, including personal beneficiary information. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has argued the request threatens family privacy and violates long-standing restrictions. The lawsuit follows similar legal action against other states.



A new lawsuit from the Justice Department is putting Minnesota at the center of a national fight over food assistance data and privacy.

Justice Department seeks five years of SNAP records

What we know:

The Department of Justice (DOJ) wants the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families to hand over five years of data on residents who have received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

The federal government says it needs eligibility and transaction records to check for fraud and waste. The SNAP program serves 37 million people nationwide each month.

Dig deeper:

Minnesota has so far refused to share this data, most recently in May, according to the lawsuit.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) claims that 29 other states have already provided the requested records.

However, the DOJ has also sued Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Michigan for similar refusals to turn over SNAP data.

Big picture view:

Minnesota’s SNAP error rate jumped to 12.6% last year, up from less than 9% the previous year.

The national error rate was 10.6%, which added up to $10.1 billion in improper payments across the country, according to USDA data published last week.

Minnesota officials push back

What they're saying:

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined a lawsuit last year with 21 other states to oppose a USDA directive that would have forced the state to re-interview SNAP participants within 30 days or risk losing federal funding.

Why you should care:

A new federal law signed by President Trump last year means states with error rates at or above 6% will have to cover some of their own SNAP benefit costs starting in October 2027.