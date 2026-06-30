Crews battle overnight fire at Crow River Winery in Hutchinson

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The Brief Crews responded to a 3-alarm fire at Crow River Winery in Hutchinson, Minnesota early Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire happened in a service shed and not the main winery building. The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.



Fire crews spent hours battling a three-alarm blaze at Crow River Winery in Hutchinson, Minnesota early Tuesday morning, though the main building was spared from the damage.

Fire at Crow River Winery

What we know:

Fire crews were dispatched to the winery in Hutchinson at approximately 2:10 a.m. on reports of a possible fire. Officials told FOX 9 the fire was ultimately found in a service shed on the property and not the main winery building, which is a popular spot for weddings and other events.

Firefighters spent about four hours bringing the blaze under control. The shed contained harvesting equipment, which was damaged in the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Crews from Winsted, Glencoe, Silver Lake, Lester Prairie, Brownton and Hutchinson responded to the scene, along with the McLeod County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet said what caused the fire or how much damage the structure sustained.

The fire is under investigation with assistance from the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office.