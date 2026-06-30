Severe storms in Minnesota leave trail of damage, thousands without power
VIRGINIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many communities in northern Minnesota are recovering from severe storms that rolled through the state on Monday.
Storm damage, power outages in northern Minnesota
Big picture view:
A line of severe storms moved across northern Minnesota on Monday, prompting several tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings while leaving behind downed trees and damage to structures.
The Virginia Fire Department along the Iron Range in northeastern Minnesota shared photos showing how intense the storms were.
Photo courtesy of the Virginia Fire Department
The wind knocked out power to many people across the state. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, there were still over 12,000 people without power, according to poweroutage.com.
Bemidji water carnival tent destroyed
What we know:
In Bemidji, the entertainment tent for the Bemidji Jaycees annual water carnival was destroyed in the storm. However, the event will go on as planned, according to a Facebook post by the organizers.
Chance for more storms this week
What's next:
After a quiet midday, a few isolated storms may redevelop Tuesday afternoon, mainly across southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Any storms that form will likely fade by midnight.
A stalled cold front will remain near the region through the end of the week, bringing multiple opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. Any storm that develops over the next several days could become severe.
The Source: This story uses information from the Virginia Fire Department, the Bemidji Jaycees Facebook page and FOX 9 viewers.