Severe storms in Minnesota leave trail of damage, thousands without power

The Brief Severe storms caused damage in northern Minnesota on Monday. Thousands of people are still without power as of Tuesday morning. There's another chance of storms Tuesday, with more storms possible throughout the week.



Many communities in northern Minnesota are recovering from severe storms that rolled through the state on Monday.

Storm damage, power outages in northern Minnesota

Big picture view:

A line of severe storms moved across northern Minnesota on Monday, prompting several tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings while leaving behind downed trees and damage to structures.

The Virginia Fire Department along the Iron Range in northeastern Minnesota shared photos showing how intense the storms were.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Virginia Fire Department

The wind knocked out power to many people across the state. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, there were still over 12,000 people without power, according to poweroutage.com.

Bemidji water carnival tent destroyed

What we know:

In Bemidji, the entertainment tent for the Bemidji Jaycees annual water carnival was destroyed in the storm. However, the event will go on as planned, according to a Facebook post by the organizers.

Chance for more storms this week

What's next:

After a quiet midday, a few isolated storms may redevelop Tuesday afternoon, mainly across southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Any storms that form will likely fade by midnight.

A stalled cold front will remain near the region through the end of the week, bringing multiple opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. Any storm that develops over the next several days could become severe.