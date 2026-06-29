3 dead after crash involving UTV, truck in western Wisconsin

The Brief 3 people are dead after a UTV crashed into a truck in Burnett County, Wisconsin. Authorities believe the UTV failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of County Highway A and Connors Bridge Road around 6:38 p.m. on June 27. Following the crash, the truck reportedly caught fire, but was extinguished without injury to the driver.



A crash involving a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) and truck in Burnett County, Wisconsin, killed three people after authorities believe the UTV failed to stop at an intersection.

Burnett County UTV, truck crash

What we know:

The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch received the report of a crash at the intersection of County Highway A and Connors Bridge Road around 6:38 p.m. on June 27.

Upon arrival, authorities determined that a white Dodge pickup truck was traveling westbound on County Highway A when the UTV traveling northbound on Connors Bridge Road failed to stop at a stop sign, resulting in a collision.

At the scene of the crash, authorities determined that the UTV driver, Gary Shreindel, 69, of Anoka, and two passengers – Constance Klatt, 68, of Anoka and Debra Nye, 69, of Lodi, Ohio – died as a result of the collision.

Following the crash, the pickup reportedly caught fire, but was extinguished without injury to the driver, according to the sheriff’s office.