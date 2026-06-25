West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in 3 Minnesota counties

The Brief The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District says mosquitoes collected in Hennepin, Ramsey and Dakota counties tested positive for West Nile virus on June 17. These are the first positive samples collected in 2026. Throughout the summer months, Minnesotans are urged to use repellent, cover skin and remove standing water to reduce risk.



Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been found in three Minnesota counties, prompting health officials to urge residents to take extra precautions.

Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus

What we know:

According to the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District (MMCD), mosquitoes collected at one location in Hennepin County, two in Ramsey County and one in Dakota County tested positive for West Nile virus in samples collected on June 17.

The samples collected represent the first positive results for the virus in 2026, which remains on schedule for the the virus typically appears in Minnesota, according to the MMCD.

Dig deeper:

MMCD officials say 2025 saw more than 120 human cases statewide, including 50 in the Twin Cities, making it a record year for the virus manifesting throughout the state.

Culex tarsalis mosquitoes are the main carriers of West Nile virus to humans, MMCD says.

What's next:

The MMCD says it is increasing surveillance and considering more mosquito treatments in areas where the risk is higher.

Minnesotans are encouraged to wear insect repellent, cover exposed skin and empty standing water to help prevent mosquito bites, in turn reducing the potential risk of contracting the virus.