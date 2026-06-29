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Fiery crash in Eagan, Minnesota overnight leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

By
FOX 9
Eagan
Published June 29, 2026 12:58 PM CDT
Published June 29, 2026 12:58 PM CDT

The Brief

    • One person is dead after a crash in Eagan, Minnesota early Monday morning.
    • The crash occurred shortly after midnight on the exit ramp from northbound Interstate 35E onto Lone Oak Road.
    • The State Patrol did not say what caused the vehicle to leave the road.

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person is dead after a fiery car crash in Eagan, Minnesota early Monday morning. 

Deadly crash on I-35E

What we know:

Shortly after midnight, the driver of a Honda CRV was exiting northbound Interstate 35E onto Lone Oak Road when it left the road and went airborne, crashing into the traffic signal. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the vehicle then became fully engulfed in flames. 

State Patrol spokesperson Lt. Jennifer Krier confirmed the driver, a 28-year-old Eagan woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 38-year-old man, has life-threatening injuries. 

What we don't know:

The State Patrol did not say what led up to the crash, but noted that the road conditions were dry at the time. 

 The identities of the driver and the passenger have not been released.  

The Source: This story uses information from the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. 

EaganRoad incidents