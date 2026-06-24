'Nobody wants you here': Shakopee residents harass Somali family while house shopping

The Brief A TikTok video showing Shakopee residents harassing a Somali family house shopping in their neighborhood is going viral. The incident happened Monday, and it's sparking conversation about racial stereotyping. Brad Tabke, A DFL lawmaker representing Shakopee, defended the Somali family and called the harassment dehumanizing.



A TikTok video of residents in a Shakopee neighborhood is going viral as they’re shown allegedly harassing a Somali family looking to buy a home.

Some say it's an example of racial stereotyping and harassment. At least one state lawmaker is calling it "dehumanizing." The video has been viewed more than 120,000 times.

Shakopee viral video

What we know:

According to Brad Tabke, a DFL lawmaker who represents Shakopee, the incident happened Monday in Shakopee. A Somali family was driving in a neighborhood looking at homes to buy when an adult male confronts them. Eventually, an adult female joins in the confrontation.

The TikTok video is laced with profanity from both sides.

The adult male says, "Nobody wants you here, not a single person here wants you. I can smell you from here, where’d you get your money for the house? All you do is steal."

The woman filming is presumably a member of the Somali family looking for a home in the Shakopee neighborhood. She says, "Worry about your own money. You’re sad as f**k. Oh my god get a petition or something. Why are you guys so worried? Why are you so oppressed? Nobody bothered you guys, you guys decide to be in people’s business."

The Shakopee residents are referring to the Somali community connected to ongoing fraud investigations in Minnesota.

Brad Tabke issues statement

What they're saying:

Tabke, a DFL lawmaker out of Shakopee, issued the following statement Tuesday night, defending the family for their right to look for a home.

"I don’t get why this guy would go out of his way to harass people for simply being Somali. This is the product of irresponsible leaders dehumanizing an entire group of people for the way they look or talk," Tabke said. "It pisses me off that this viral video is the first time some people have heard of Shakopee, and I just want to say that it doesn’t represent our town. Our town is diverse and full of good, hardworking Minnesotans who don’t care what your background is - we’re all neighbors."

What we don't know:

The people accused of the harassment, and the Somali family involved, have not been identified. No arrests were made, and it’s not clear if charges will be filed.