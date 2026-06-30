Minnesota weather: Hot and steamy Tuesday after early storms move out

The Brief Storms are possible Tuesday morning and evening, with additional chances throughout the week. A heat advisory remains in effect for the metro until 9 p.m. Tuesday, where heat index values could reach up to 100 degrees. Southeastern Minnesota faces an extreme heat warning until Wednesday evening, with heat index values up to 104 degrees.



Early morning storms move out of Minnesota Tuesday, giving way to sunshine and another hot afternoon. An extreme heat warning and heat advisory remain in effect for parts of the state, with additional storm chances returning later in the day.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

By Tuesday afternoon, skies turn mostly sunny as temperatures rebound into the upper 80s and low 90s. The Twin Cities metro is expected to top out around 91 degrees, while southeastern Minnesota reaches the low 90s.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. for the Twin Cities metro, where heat index values could reach 100 degrees. Southeastern Minnesota remains under an Extreme Heat Warning until 7 p.m. Wednesday, with heat index values up to 104 degrees.

(FOX 9)

Tuesday night stays warm and muggy, with lows in the 70s across the metro and 60s farther north.

Storm chances Tuesday and later this week

What to expect:

Tuesday starts with showers and thunderstorms across parts of central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, before the activity quickly exits to the east during the morning.

After a quiet midday, a few isolated storms may redevelop Tuesday afternoon, mainly across southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Any storms that form will likely fade by midnight.

A stalled cold front will remain near the region through the end of the week, bringing multiple opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. Any storm that develops over the next several days could become severe.

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Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday remains hot and humid, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Storms are possible Wednesday morning across central and southern Minnesota before a midday lull. Another round of scattered thunderstorms could develop Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Additional rounds of showers and storms are possible Thursday night into Friday before temperatures gradually ease heading into the weekend.

Highs remain in the upper 80s and low 90s through the workweek before cooling into the mid-80s by Sunday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)