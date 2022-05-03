Protesters rally in Twin Cities after leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade

After a Supreme Court leak signaled the nation's highest court is prepared to overturn the landmark abortion rights law Roe v. Wade, protesters gathered in Minneapolis and St. Paul on Tuesday.

The leak, reported by Politico, revealed a draft opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito on why Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey should be overturned. Tuesday, the Supreme Court confirmed the draft opinion was real. But, it's important to note that the draft is reportedly from February and votes and opinions can change. A Supreme Court decision isn't official until released by the court.

However, the prospect of Roe v. Wade being overturned has sparked controversy with fears among pro-choice activists and supporters that the change could bring about abortion bans across the country. In Minnesota, Governor Walz pledged Tuesday that Minnesota won't face a ban under his leadership.

Tuesday protest in Minneapolis was hosted by groups including Planned Parenthood, UnRestrict Minnesota, and Women Winning.

Advertisement

Another rally is also planned in St. Paul by the Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America.