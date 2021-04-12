Protesters gather outside Brooklyn Center Police Department past curfew

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department Monday night, flouting the county’s 7 p.m. curfew to demand justice after the police shooting death of a 20-year-old Sunday.

Protesters gathered outside the police headquarters throughout the day Monday, but the crowd swelled in the evening, with many deciding to stay after 7 p.m.

Law enforcement issued dispersal orders to the crowd after 7:30 p.m. Monday night, but much of the crowd remained. They warned that curfew violations are misdemeanor charges for anyone arrested.

Earlier in the day, the family of Daunte Wright held a vigil at the site of his death, where a fist sculpture has also been erected.

The bodycam video of the deadly arrest was released earlier in the day Monday. The police officer who fatally shot Wright during the traffic stop mistakenly drew her handgun instead of a Taser, according to the police chief.

This is a developing story. Check back in to FOX 9 for the latest.