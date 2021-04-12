Hennepin, Ramsey and Anoka counties under curfew following Daunte Wright shooting

Hennepin, Ramsey and Anoka counties are under a curfew Monday night into Tuesday morning following the unrest that took place in Brooklyn Center Sunday after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright. This includes Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced Monday that the cities are declaring a state of emergency and will be under curfew from 7 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Governor Walz stated the curfew applies to all cities within Hennepin, Ramsey and Anoka counties from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Mayor Frey joined Governor Walz, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington in discussing the state's security plans following the unrest as well as reactions to the fatal shooting.