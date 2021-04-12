Daunte Wright's family members attend vigil in Brooklyn Center

Members of Daunte Wright’s family were in attendance at a vigil Monday night honoring the 20-year-old who was shot and killed by police in Brooklyn Center Sunday.

The vigil took place at the intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Kathrene Drive, where Wright was shot and killed by an officer at 2:15 p.m. Sunday. A statue was erected at the intersection Monday in his honor.

Katie Wright, the mother of Duante Wright, arrives at a vigil in her son's honor just one day after he was shot and killed by police.

Flowers and candles were brought in to the vigil site to honor Wright. The vigil began at 6 p.m. ahead of the 7 p.m. curfew implemented in Hennepin County and around the Twin Cities area.

A trumpet player kicked off the event with a rendition of the Black National Anthem.

A sculpture was erected at 63rd and Kathrene in Brooklyn Center one day after police shot and killed a man there.

During the event, a pastor asked the crowd, "Isn’t this child’s life worth more than an accident?"

The vigil is ongoing. Check back in to FOX 9 for the latest.