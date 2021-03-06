Protesters gather at Minnesota governor’s residence ahead of Derek Chauvin trial

As Minnesota prepares for the start of the Derek Chauvin trial, community leaders came together to call for justice for George Floyd.

Saturday afternoon, a group of families who've lost loved ones in police altercations came together rallied outside the Minnesota governor's residence to call for justice for George Floyd and everyone killed by police.

The rally in St. Paul on Saturday was part of a national day of action. (FOX 9)

"They've stolen human life unjustly," said Toshira Garraway. "The governor needs to stand in solidarity like he says. He says he’s with our families, he says he understands our hurt, then be here with us. Stand in solidarity with us."

Speaking at an event earlier in the day, we asked Governor Walz what his message to the protesters was.

"My message to them is that the state of Minnesota is working to confront a history of systemic racism," the governor said. "I’m glad they are there today. I’m glad they are expressing their desire to see change and we share that desire finding a place where public safety serves everyone."

The St. Paull rally was part of a nationwide day of protest but weeks of protest are planned during the Chauvin trial. They say they will demand justice for George Floyd and all stolen lives.

The jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the first of four officers charged in the death of George Floyd to face trial, is set to start Monday.