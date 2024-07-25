Protesters cited after blocking traffic outside Sen. Klobuchar’s office

Numerous protesters blocked traffic in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis on Wednesday night while protesting outside of Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers and the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were dispatched to a "large protest gathering" around 4:30 p.m.

Traffic on Washington Avenue remained blocked in both directions until 7:14 p.m., when 23 people were cited for failure to obey lawful orders, and then released.

Minneapolis police say they also arrested one woman for assault.

