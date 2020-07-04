Protest at Minnesota capitol urges Black Americans to exercise 2nd Amendment rights

article

Gun-carrying protesters at the Minnesota State Capitol called for Black people to exercise their Second Amendment rights.

The Black Independence Day rally at the capitol was hosted Saturday by Northside Riders 4 Justice, a Minneapolis group that champions civil rights.

Among those rights, the speakers said, is the right to bear arms.

"This is a call for a new day, for self-protection for Black people, by any means necessary," said one speaker.

In a Facebook post for the event, the group says while they are anti-gun violence, they are not anti-gun. Speakers Saturday said it is important for Black Americans to be able to protect themselves.

For the event, the group urged attendees who are licensed to carry weapons at the rally.

Saturday's rally was one of a series of protests set in the Twin Cities for July Fourth.