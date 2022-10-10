Prosecutors dismiss charges in dubious gas station torture case in Minneapolis

article

Prosecutors have dismissed charges in an alleged kidnapping and torture case in Minneapolis after the accuser apparently lied about at least some of the circumstances of the incident.

Charges have been dropped against Desmond Graham after he was arrested in March for what was originally a frightening case -- but later turned out to be not as initially reported.

In March, the accuser told police he had been kidnapped in downtown Minneapolis, held captive, and brought to the abandoned gas station at George Floyd Square.

At the gas station, the alleged victim claimed the men beat him with a hammer and screwdriver, strapping him to a piece of furniture. The accuser claimed he was forced to hand over debit card and PIN, so the suspect could withdraw $1,000.

During the incident, the accuser said one of his captors suffered an overdose and died. The man claimed he was later able to escape and went to a grocery store to get some help.

However, in the weeks after the attack, the story changed after federal investigators took over the case and began looking into the disturbing report. Federal prosecutors said the accuser later admitted there was no carjacking and he was out drinking with Graham when they decided to drive to the gas station to party.

According to a transcript, Special Agent Christopher Langert testified, "He stated that he, in fact, drove himself to downtown Minneapolis in his car where he met subject 2 (Graham). And it was - he, on purpose, willfully drove subject 2 (Graham) to the abandoned Speedway, believing it would be an after-party."

Federal prosecutors ultimately declined to bring charges against Graham. On Monday, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office followed suit and dismissed its charges against Graham.

In a statement to FOX 9, Assistant Public Defender Bryan Leary, who represented Graham, wrote: "Extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof. We appreciate the police and prosecutors whose work exposed the falsity of the allegations. Justice suffers if we refuse to stand firm for what is right."

It's unclear if any further charges will be filed related to the case or against the accuser.