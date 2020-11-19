Proposed divorce agreement between Chauvin and wife rejected for possible fraud

A Washington County District judge rejected a proposed divorce agreement between Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death, and his estranged wife due to the possibility of fraud.

Kellie Chauvin filed for divorce in May, just days after Floyd's death.

According to the order filed on Oct. 26, under the proposed agreement Kellie would have received all the equity in their homes, all of their funds in the bank and investment accounts, and all of Derek's pension and retirement accounts, except for the nonmarital portion of two accounts.

In her order, Judge Juanita Freeman wrote that a transfer of "substantially all" of one's assets to another in an uncontested marriage dissolution is a "badge of fraud" and rejected the proposal.

The order states the two can submit a revised agreement to be considered by the court. That version must include a balance sheet showing the amount of debt each person has.

Earlier this year, Derek and Kellie were charged with tax fraud after being accused of failing to file several years of income tax and under-reporting income.

Derek is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death on Memorial Day. Video from the scene at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue shows Derek pinning Floyd to the ground with a knee to the back of Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes.

FOX 9 reached out to the Sekula Law Firm, which represents Kellie Chauvin, for comment.

According to online court records, Derek Chauvin does not have an assigned attorney in this proceeding.