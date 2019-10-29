Prince's memoir 'The Beautiful Ones' released Tuesday

article

Prince’s memoir, “The Beautiful Ones,” went on sale Tuesday.

Prince was working on the memoir with journalist Dan Piepenbring in the days before his death in 2016.

Publishers describe the memoir as a “deeply personal account” of Prince Rogers Nelson's journey from a Minneapolis kid to international superstar.



The musician delivered 50 handwritten pages to his agent. Those notes have now turned into 288 pages of stories, never-before-seen photos and original lyric sheets.

The memoir spans from Prince’s childhood in Minneapolis to his early years as a musician all the way to the peak of his international fame.

Moon Palace Books in Minneapolis is hosting a book release party Tuesday night. It will feature some of Prince’s friends and fellow musicians. A portion of sales will help fund a free summer music program for teenagers.