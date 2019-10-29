Expand / Collapse search

Prince's memoir 'The Beautiful Ones' released Tuesday

Prince
INGLEWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Prince performs live at the Fabulous Forum on February 19, 1985 in Inglewood, California. ( Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images )

(FOX 9) - Prince’s memoir, “The Beautiful Ones,” went on sale Tuesday. 

Prince was working on the memoir with journalist Dan Piepenbring in the days before his death in 2016. 

Publishers describe the memoir as a “deeply personal account” of Prince Rogers Nelson's journey from a Minneapolis kid to international superstar. 
 
The musician delivered 50 handwritten pages to his agent. Those notes have now turned into 288 pages of stories, never-before-seen photos and original lyric sheets. 

The memoir spans from Prince’s childhood in Minneapolis to his early years as a musician all the way to the peak of his international fame. 

Moon Palace Books in Minneapolis is hosting a book release party Tuesday night. It will feature some of Prince’s friends and fellow musicians. A portion of sales will help fund a free summer music program for teenagers. 