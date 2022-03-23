‘Prince: The Immersive Experience’ exhibit to debut in Chicago this June

article

Chicagoans that are Prince fans will be excited to learn about a new interactive exhibit opening in their city this summer.

Prince: The Immersive Experience will makes its debut in Chicago on June 9, inviting attendees to fully immerse themselves in the music and life of Prince.

According to the announcement, the exhibit is designed for music lovers young and old. An interactive trip will take visitors through more than 10 multidimensional spaces where they can "experience Prince’s life, creative evolution, and original sound in a new and illuminating way." It will also feature historic wardrobe pieces, photography, instruments and more.

The exhibit is presented by Superfly, in partnership with The Prince Estate; the latter of which received headlines when Morris Day made an announcement saying he was being barred from using his icon Morris Day & The Time band name in future events.

"It is an absolute honor to partner with The Prince Estate to create an experience that celebrates Prince's legendary music and the visionary way that he lived his life. I’m excited for fans to immerse themselves in Prince’s creative world in a way that has never been done before," Superfly co-founder Kerry Black said in a statement.

The exhibition will run through Oct. 9, and tickets go on sale Thursday, March 31 at 10 a.m.