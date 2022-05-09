Expand / Collapse search
Prince Rogers Nelson Way: Minneapolis poised for street name change to honor Prince

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:31PM
Entertainment
FOX 9
article

The block of 1st Avenue in Minneapolis, where rock club First Avenue is located, is set to get a name change to honor Prince. (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A block of 1st Avenue in Minneapolis is poised to get a commemorative name change to honor one of the city's greatest musicians.

The Minneapolis City Planning Commission on Monday approved a petition to change 1st Avenue North between 7th Street North and 8th Street North, where music venue First Avenue is located. Prince is already memorialized on the wall of the famous venue.

After Monday's vote, the measure will now move to the city council for full approval. Monday's vote was approved with unanimous consent.