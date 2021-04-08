Prince album recorded in 2010 to be released this summer

article

A Prince album recorded in 2010 with a focus on social justice issues will be released this summer, according to the official Prince website.

The album "Welcome 2 America" was recorded in the spring of 2010 and "mysteriously archived," the website states.

The album showcases the music icon's "concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice," according to the website.

The album, which includes 12 tracks, is now on pre-sale online and is scheduled to be released in July 30. The title track is currently available on streaming platforms.

The album features collaborations with bassist Tal Wilkenfeld, drummer Chris Coleman, and engineer Jason Agel, New Power Generation singers Shelby J, Liv Warfield, and Elisa Fiorillo and keyboardist Morris Hayes. Hayes also co-produced the album.

Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016 at his Paisley Park estate. He was 57.