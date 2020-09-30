President Trump to campaign in Duluth Wednesday, 2nd trip to Minnesota this month

article

President Donald Trump is returning to Minnesota Wednesday for a campaign rally at the Duluth International Airport.

Doors open for the event at 5 p.m. The president is expected to speak around 8 p.m.

This is Trump’s second trip to Minnesota in less than two weeks. He campaigned in Bemidji on Sept. 18.

The Biden campaign is also making a return trip to Minnesota.

Jill Biden is expected to visit Minneapolis on Saturday. No further details of her visit have been released.

It will be her second trip in a month to the metro. She visited a school in Prior Lake on Sept. 9.