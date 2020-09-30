Expand / Collapse search

President Trump to campaign in Duluth Wednesday, 2nd trip to Minnesota this month

By FOX 9 Staff
2020 Election
BEMIDJI, MN - SEPTEMBER 18: President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Bemidji Regional Airport on September 18, 2020 in Bemidji, Minnesota. Trump and challenger, Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Bi (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images / Getty Images)

DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - President Donald Trump is returning to Minnesota Wednesday for a campaign rally at the Duluth International Airport. 

Doors open for the event at 5 p.m. The president is expected to speak around 8 p.m. 

This is Trump’s second trip to Minnesota in less than two weeks. He campaigned in Bemidji on Sept. 18. 

The Biden campaign is also making a return trip to Minnesota. 

Jill Biden is expected to visit Minneapolis on Saturday. No further details of her visit have been released. 

It will be her second trip in a month to the metro. She visited a school in Prior Lake on Sept. 9. 