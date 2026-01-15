President Trump threatens Insurrection Act over ICE conflicts in Minnesota

The Brief President Trump has threatened to use the Insurrection Act in Minnesota due to conflicts involving ICE agents. The Insurrection Act allows a president to deploy the U.S. military to control unrest. UM political scientist Dr. Larry Jacobs suggests it might be a bluff to pressure local authorities.



President Trump is considering invoking the Insurrection Act in response to ongoing tensions involving ICE agents in Minnesota.

The Insurrection Act and its implications

What we know:

The Insurrection Act of 1807 has been used 30 times in 219 years, allowing the president to deploy the military to manage unrest. It was last used by George H.W. Bush during the Rodney King riots in 1992.

What they're saying:

Dr. Larry Jacobs, a political science professor, suggests that Trump's threat could be a bluff aimed at pressuring local authorities to manage the situation. "It could be a bluff on his part, which is a message to the governor and the mayor in Minneapolis to say, look, get things under control. I'm gonna send in troops," said Jacobs.

The potential political impact

Big picture view:

Invoking the Insurrection Act could lead to political backlash, as the presence of military forces in American cities is often seen as politically damaging. This was a factor in Trump's decision not to use the Act during the George Floyd protests in 2020.

What's next:

While the President has significant discretion in deploying the military, Congress and the courts could impose limitations. Jacobs notes that while the President can use the Act to quell violence, it does not grant unlimited power to establish a police state.

What we don't know:

It remains uncertain whether President Trump will follow through on his threat to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota.