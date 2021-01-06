Biden calls on Trump to go on national TV and demand end to 'siege' on Capitol

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday called on President Donald Trump to demand an end to the "siege" underway at the U.S. Capitol building, where Trump supporters clashed with police and marched through the building. At least one person was reportedly shot.

"The words of a president matter, no matter how good or bad that president is. At their best, the words of a president can inspire. At their worst, it can incite," Biden said from his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

"Therefore, I call on President Trump, go on national television now to fulfill his oath to defend the constitution and demand an end to this siege."

Congress met in a joint session earlier Wednesday to confirm Biden’s Electoral College win over Trump, but the session was abruptly halted as protesters stormed the building. Senators were evacuated, while some House lawmakers tweeted they were sheltering in place in their offices.

One person was shot and taken to a local hospital, according to FOX 5 DC and the Associated Press, citing sources.

Trump has riled up his supporters by falsely claiming widespread voter fraud to explain his loss.

Biden was scheduled to discuss the economy but addressed the situation unfolding at the U.S. Capitol.

