Powerball jackpot rises to estimated $620M after no winner in December 20 drawing

The Powerball jackpot continues to rise after no tickets matched all six numbers Wednesday night to claim the $576 million grand prize.

The jackpot now sits at an estimated $620 million – with a one-time cash payout option of $310.8 million – ahead of Saturday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were 27, 35, 41, 56 and 60 with a red Powerball number of 16. The Power Play option was 2X. There is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the grand prize, according to the game.

Two lucky winners – one in Kentucky and the other in Rhode Island – did win $1 million after matching all five white numbers, the game announced Wednesday night. Three more players in Colorado, Kentucky and Virginia won $2 million with the Power Play option.

FILE - Powerball play tickets on displayed at a store in 2023. ((Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The last time a Powerball player claimed the winning jackpot was in the drawing on Oct. 11 when a Californian snagged the $1.765 billion prize – the second-largest jackpot ever offered by the game.

The second billion-dollar prize won in 2023 took place on July 19 when another Californian won $1.08 billion, the lottery said. That jackpot is the fourth-largest prize ever.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The game says more than half of the proceeds from a ticket sale remain in the jurisdiction where it was sold.

