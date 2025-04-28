Power outages reported in MN following strong winds, rain on Monday

The Brief Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued on Monday as severe storms moved across the state. The Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota saw moderate to severe weather, leading to more than 2,000 people reporting power outages.



Strong winds and rain that caused tornado watches and warnings led to power outages scattered across the Twin Cities on Monday evening.

Minnesota power outages

What we know:

According to an outage map offered by Xcel energy, more than 2,800 instances of power outages were still being reported as of 9 p.m. Monday evening.

Staying safe during storms

What you can do:

Xcel reminds people to stay away from downed or sagging power lines, and to always assume an electric line is energized and dangerous.

You can report downed power lines by calling 1-800-895-1999.

It’s also a good idea to have an emergency kit packed prior to any storm arriving.