Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 3:30 PM CDT, Nobles County, Jackson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Brown County, Watonwan County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County
Tornado Watch
from MON 3:25 PM CDT until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Mille Lacs County, Steele County, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, Anoka County, Washington County, Chisago County, Mower County, Faribault County, Dodge County, Isanti County, Freeborn County, Fillmore County, Hennepin County, Dakota County, Waseca County, Olmsted County, Kanabec County, Benton County, Carver County, Wabasha County, Scott County, Wright County, Pine County, Winona County, Goodhue County, Sherburne County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Saint Croix County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Polk County, Barron County, Buffalo County, Burnett County, Pierce County, Eau Claire County
Tornado Watch
from MON 12:29 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Watonwan County, Stearns County, Chippewa County, Brown County, Stevens County, Pope County, Mcleod County, Sibley County, Martin County, Yellow Medicine County, Redwood County, Kandiyohi County, Renville County, Lac Qui Parle County, Swift County
Tornado Watch
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Lyon County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Murray County, Cottonwood County
Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings issued in Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated  April 28, 2025 2:54pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings are being issued as severe storms move across Minnesota. 
    • A tornado watch has been issued for parts of southern western Minnesota stretching just west of the Twin Cities metro. The watch is in effect until 8 p.m.
    • Watch live coverage in the player above.

(FOX 9) - Tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings are being issued as severe storms move through Minnesota. 

Meanwhile, a tornado watch has been issued for areas west of the Twin Cities metro as Minnesota braces for severe storms set to push through this afternoon and evening.

Watch live coverage in the player above. 

Tornado watch issued

What we know:

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch covering parts of southwestern Minnesota, including Marshall, Willmar, and Hutchinson. The watch also includes parts of northwestern Iowa.

Officials say they anticipate issuing another watch as the storms move east.

The current watch is in effect until 8 p.m.

The tornado watch from the National Weather Service.

What you can do:

As always, officials are warning people to be prepared for severe weather.

MN weather: Monday's updated severe weather timing

FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz gives a 10:30 a.m. update on the potential timing of severe weather threats this afternoon.

Severe weather threat on Monday

The backstory:

The Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota are at a moderate risk of severe weather.

The storm was expected to come through in two waves. The morning wave was weaker but brought heavy downpours and some small hail, but no major damage.

What's next:

The afternoon wave of storms is expected to be more severe as a system pushes in from the west in the late afternoon and early evening hours. All severe modes are possible, including large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. The storms will likely move out of the metro by sunset on Monday.

Storms will quickly develop around 2 p.m. to the west and are expected to move into the metro area in the 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. time frame.

(FOX 9)

