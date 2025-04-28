Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings issued in Minnesota

The Brief Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings are being issued as severe storms move across Minnesota. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of southern western Minnesota stretching just west of the Twin Cities metro. The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Watch live coverage in the player above.



Meanwhile, a tornado watch has been issued for areas west of the Twin Cities metro as Minnesota braces for severe storms set to push through this afternoon and evening.

Tornado watch issued

What we know:

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch covering parts of southwestern Minnesota, including Marshall, Willmar, and Hutchinson. The watch also includes parts of northwestern Iowa.

Officials say they anticipate issuing another watch as the storms move east.

The current watch is in effect until 8 p.m.

What you can do:

As always, officials are warning people to be prepared for severe weather.

To track the storm, get the latest forecast and weather alerts, you can download the FOX 9 Weather app.

Severe weather threat on Monday

The backstory:

The Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota are at a moderate risk of severe weather.

The storm was expected to come through in two waves. The morning wave was weaker but brought heavy downpours and some small hail, but no major damage.

What's next:

The afternoon wave of storms is expected to be more severe as a system pushes in from the west in the late afternoon and early evening hours. All severe modes are possible, including large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. The storms will likely move out of the metro by sunset on Monday.

Storms will quickly develop around 2 p.m. to the west and are expected to move into the metro area in the 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. time frame.